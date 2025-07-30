Paychex Inc (PAYX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX)’s stock price has increased by 0.70% compared to its previous closing price of $146.26. However, the company has seen a 1.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-29 that Paychex CEO John Gibson joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the latest data from Paychex’s Small Business Jobs Index.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PAYX is 322.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYX on July 30, 2025 was 2.12M shares.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX’s stock has seen a 1.87% increase for the week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month and a 2.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for Paychex Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for PAYX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $160 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX reach a price target of $123, previously predicting the price at $132. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYX, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

PAYX Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.00. In addition, Paychex Inc saw 18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Simmons Christopher C, who sold 1,843 shares at the price of $140.98 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, Simmons Christopher C now owns 5,723 shares of Paychex Inc, valued at $259,826 using the latest closing price.

Schrader Robert L., the Sr. VP, CFO of Paychex Inc, sold 3,160 shares at $140.63 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that Schrader Robert L. is holding 19,281 shares at $444,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 41.80%, with 12.30% for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paychex Inc (PAYX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.