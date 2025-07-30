Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for PGRE is 184.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PGRE was 2.93M shares.

PGRE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) has dropped by -0.32% compared to previous close of $6.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. forbes.com reported 2025-07-29 that Skydance Media’s $8.4 billion merger with Paramount Global — a deal that’s finally set to close next week, after a protracted regulatory review and behind-the-scenes wrangling — will go down as one of the blockbuster business stories of the year. But to frame it exclusively as such, as merely a big-dollar business transaction, is to also miss the larger forces at play once the deal is done that will indirectly touch millions of Americans.

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE’s stock has fallen by -2.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.14% and a quarterly rise of 41.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for Paramount Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for PGRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $8 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $3.25. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to PGRE, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

PGRE Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.37. In addition, Paramount Group Inc saw 21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 751,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc, valued at $41,470 using the latest closing price.

Behler Albert P., the Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount Group Inc, purchased 50,000 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Behler Albert P. is holding 741,812 shares at $203,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -2.11%, with -0.83% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $387.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.