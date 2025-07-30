Pampa Energia SA ADR (PAM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Pampa Energia SA ADR (PAM) has gone up by 13.12% for the week, with a 12.07% rise in the past month and a 6.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.55% for PAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.90% for PAM’s stock, with a 1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pampa Energia SA ADR (NYSE: PAM) Right Now?

Pampa Energia SA ADR (NYSE: PAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32x compared to its average ratio. PAM has 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PAM is 54.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAM on July 30, 2025 was 194.13K shares.

PAM stock’s latest price update

Pampa Energia SA ADR (NYSE: PAM)’s stock price has soared by 5.63% in relation to previous closing price of $74.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-07-01 that Argentina’s Pampa Energia has applied to build an oil and gas treatment plant at the Vaca Muerta shale formation, the company said on Tuesday, in a project worth $426 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PAM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on November 01, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAM reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for PAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 03rd, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PAM, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

PAM Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAM rose by +13.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.71. In addition, Pampa Energia SA ADR saw 72.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pampa Energia SA ADR stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 16.31%, with 9.03% for asset returns.

Based on Pampa Energia SA ADR (PAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 55.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $511.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pampa Energia SA ADR (PAM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.