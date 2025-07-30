Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PALI is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PALI is 4.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PALI on July 30, 2025 was 602.40K shares.

PALI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) has decreased by -12.10% when compared to last closing price of $1.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that Carlsbad, CA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced an agreement between the Company and several accredited investors to exercise certain existing warrants (the “Existing Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,318,905 shares of common stock. The Existing Warrants had adjusted exercise prices of $1.40 and were issued by the Company on May 10, 2022; February 1, 2024; May 6, 2024; and December 13, 2024, with each exercise occurring at a reduced exercise price of $0.9047 per share.

PALI’s Market Performance

PALI’s stock has risen by 26.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 55.71% and a quarterly rise of 40.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.37% for Palisade Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.96% for PALI’s stock, with a -22.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PALI Trading at 41.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.62%, as shares surge +60.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALI rose by +26.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8653. In addition, Palisade Bio Inc saw -73.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PALI

The total capital return value is set at -2.49%. Equity return is now at value -170.72%, with -126.10% for asset returns.

Based on Palisade Bio Inc (PALI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -195.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1349.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-14.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.