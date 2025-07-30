Opko Health Inc (OPK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OPK is 350.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.26% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of OPK was 3.18M shares.

OPK stock’s latest price update

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK)'s stock price has plunge by 0.37%relation to previous closing price of $1.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OPK’s Market Performance

Opko Health Inc (OPK) has seen a -5.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.65% gain in the past month and a -3.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for OPK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.68% for OPK’s stock, with a -9.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPK reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for OPK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2023.

OPK Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3643. In addition, Opko Health Inc saw -8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchased 125,000 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Apr 10 ’25. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 214,001,448 shares of Opko Health Inc, valued at $169,712 using the latest closing price.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the CEO & Chairman of Opko Health Inc, purchased 125,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08 ’25, which means that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL is holding 213,876,448 shares at $184,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Opko Health Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -3.04%, with -1.90% for asset returns.

Based on Opko Health Inc (OPK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $135.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Opko Health Inc (OPK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.