Oneok Inc (OKE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oneok Inc (NYSE: OKE) is above average at 16.30x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OKE is 623.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OKE on July 30, 2025 was 3.75M shares.

OKE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oneok Inc (NYSE: OKE) has surged by 2.03% when compared to previous closing price of $81.81, but the company has seen a 3.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Oneok Inc. (OKE) stood at $83.47, denoting a +2.03% move from the preceding trading day.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE’s stock has risen by 3.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.73% and a quarterly drop of -5.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Oneok Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.59% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of -10.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $91 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

OKE Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.36. In addition, Oneok Inc saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 16.04%, with 5.58% for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oneok Inc (OKE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.