Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC) Stock Sees a-0.42% Decrease

In the past week, OMC stock has gone down by -1.18%, with a monthly gain of 4.15% and a quarterly plunge of -1.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Omnicom Group, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.70% for OMC’s stock, with a -11.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66x compared to its average ratio. OMC has 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OMC is 191.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMC on July 30, 2025 was 3.99M shares.

OMC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Omnicom Group, Inc (NYSE: OMC) has plunged by -0.42% when compared to previous closing price of $74.63, but the company has seen a -1.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 25.4% in Omnicom (OMC). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OMC, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

OMC Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.81. In addition, Omnicom Group, Inc saw -20.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sold 1,639 shares at the price of $73.65 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 10,586 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc, valued at $120,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group, Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 33.96%, with 4.92% for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.62 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omnicom Group, Inc (OMC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.