Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is 12.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONB is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ONB is 316.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On July 30, 2025, ONB’s average trading volume was 3.41M shares.

ONB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) has plunged by -0.69% when compared to previous closing price of $21.59, but the company has seen a -3.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-25 that Old National Bancorp (ONB -2.36%), a regional banking company, reported quarterly results on July 22, 2025, covering the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The headline news was the successful closing of the Bremer acquisition, which contributed to substantial growth in loans, deposits, and fee income.

ONB’s Market Performance

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has experienced a -3.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.33% rise in the past month, and a 3.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for ONB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.77% for ONB’s stock, with a -0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONB reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ONB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ONB, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

ONB Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.51. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw 7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from Sander Mark G, who sold 60,343 shares at the price of $22.11 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Sander Mark G now owns 271,680 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $1,334,184 using the latest closing price.

Sander Mark G, the PRESIDENT AND COO of Old National Bancorp, sold 7,000 shares at $22.45 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Sander Mark G is holding 332,023 shares at $157,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 20.74%, with 0.91% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $746.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Old National Bancorp (ONB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.