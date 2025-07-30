Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) has seen a -2.86% decrease in the past week, with a -0.95% drop in the past month, and a 8.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for ODFL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ODFL is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for ODFL is 182.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume for ODFL on July 30, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

ODFL stock’s latest price update

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL)’s stock price has dropped by -1.34% in relation to previous closing price of $164.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that ODFL’s top line in the second quarter of 2025 is expected to have been hurt by freight market softness, inflationary pressure and tariff-related uncertainties.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $164 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODFL reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for ODFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ODFL, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

ODFL Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.88. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc saw -21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Satterfield Adam N, who purchased 2,457 shares at the price of $175.93 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Satterfield Adam N now owns 23,594 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc, valued at $432,260 using the latest closing price.

Gantt Greg C, the Director of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc, sold 6,414 shares at $205.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13 ’25, which means that Gantt Greg C is holding 104,266 shares at $1,320,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value 26.59%, with 20.61% for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 26.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8449.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.