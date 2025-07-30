O-I Glass Inc (OI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for OI is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OI is 150.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume of OI on July 30, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

OI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) has surged by 0.56% when compared to previous closing price of $14.4, but the company has seen a -1.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that O-I Glass (OI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago.

OI’s Market Performance

O-I Glass Inc (OI) has experienced a -1.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.85% drop in the past month, and a 20.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for OI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for OI’s stock, with a 17.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OI, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

OI Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, O-I Glass Inc saw 28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from AUJOUANNET ARNAUD, who sold 28,763 shares at the price of $13.00 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, AUJOUANNET ARNAUD now owns 112,668 shares of O-I Glass Inc, valued at $373,968 using the latest closing price.

AUJOUANNET ARNAUD, the SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing of O-I Glass Inc, sold 1,237 shares at $12.95 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that AUJOUANNET ARNAUD is holding 141,431 shares at $16,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value -13.85%, with -2.14% for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass Inc (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $859.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, O-I Glass Inc (OI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.