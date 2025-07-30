nVent Electric plc (NVT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVT is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NVT is 162.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVT on July 30, 2025 was 1.92M shares.

NVT stock’s latest price update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.82% compared to its previous closing price of $79.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, August 1, 2025. The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at http://investors.nvent.com. The company will issue a news release when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and inves.

NVT’s Market Performance

nVent Electric plc (NVT) has experienced a 6.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.68% rise in the past month, and a 46.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for NVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.47% for NVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVT stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for NVT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NVT in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $89 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVT reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for NVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to NVT, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

NVT Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVT rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.59. In addition, nVent Electric plc saw 13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVT starting from Heath Lynnette R, who sold 4,041 shares at the price of $61.35 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Heath Lynnette R now owns 32,665 shares of nVent Electric plc, valued at $247,915 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for nVent Electric plc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 7.63%, with 4.04% for asset returns.

Based on nVent Electric plc (NVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $681.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, nVent Electric plc (NVT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.