Nuvve Holding Corp’s (NVVE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NVVE stock has gone down by -20.19%, with a monthly decline of -27.39% and a quarterly plunge of -26.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.15% for Nuvve Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.26% for NVVE’s stock, with a -68.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NVVE is 8.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.58% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of NVVE was 6.53M shares.

NVVE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) has jumped by 3.41% compared to previous close of $0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NVVE #Assets–Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and grid modernization, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of up to $3 million in Hype tokens, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to blockchain-enabled infrastructure, and its belief in the transformative potential of the Hype ecosystem. “This move is not just about crypto, it’s about where our industry is going and how Nuvve i.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -32.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.35%, as shares sank -31.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE fell by -20.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8854. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp saw -88.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Poilasne Gregory, who sold 1,680 shares at the price of $0.00 back on Dec 31 ’24. After this action, Poilasne Gregory now owns 7,381 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp, valued at $0 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ted C., the President and COO of Nuvve Holding Corp, purchased 7,155 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20 ’24, which means that Smith Ted C. is holding 12,855 shares at $20,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.53% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp stands at -3.29%. The total capital return value is set at -4.56%. Equity return is now at value -1026.66%, with -87.63% for asset returns.

Based on Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2127.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.