Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 107928.58x compared to its average ratio. NTNX has 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NTNX is 261.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTNX on July 30, 2025 was 2.59M shares.

NTNX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) has surged by 1.71% when compared to previous closing price of $74.28, but the company has seen a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Nutanix (NTNX) reached $75.54 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.7% change compared to its last close.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX’s stock has risen by 1.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.35% and a quarterly rise of 11.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Nutanix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for NTNX’s stock, with a 8.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $95 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTNX reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for NTNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 26th, 2025.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to NTNX, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

NTNX Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.81. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 53.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sold 1,925 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Jun 26 ’25. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 518,561 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $144,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%.

Based on Nutanix Inc (NTNX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $141.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.