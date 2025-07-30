NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) is 25.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NRG is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NRG is 193.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On July 30, 2025, NRG’s average trading volume was 3.30M shares.

NRG stock’s latest price update

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.84%relation to previous closing price of $158.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG Energy Inc (NRG) has experienced a 3.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.72% drop in the past month, and a 46.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for NRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for NRG stock, with a simple moving average of 40.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $197 based on the research report published on June 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRG reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for NRG stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on June 13th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to NRG, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

NRG Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.70. In addition, NRG Energy Inc saw 118.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Howell Kevin, the Director of NRG Energy Inc, sold 50,000 shares at $154.50 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’25, which means that Howell Kevin is holding 55,427 shares at $7,725,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 44.91%, with 5.41% for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NRG Energy Inc (NRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.