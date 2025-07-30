NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVCR is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NVCR is 99.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On July 30, 2025, NVCR’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

NVCR stock’s latest price update

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.28% in comparison to its previous close of $11.64, however, the company has experienced a -30.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-29 that Shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO -21.28%) are plunging on Tuesday, down 21% as of 2:10 p.m. ET. The drop comes as the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) both lost 0.3%.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NVCR’s stock has fallen by -30.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.81% and a quarterly drop of -37.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.77% for NovoCure Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.27% for NVCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14.50 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NVCR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

NVCR Trading at -33.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares sank -36.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -30.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.08. In addition, NovoCure Ltd saw -39.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Stafford Kristin, who sold 999 shares at the price of $17.28 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Stafford Kristin now owns 3,054 shares of NovoCure Ltd, valued at $17,259 using the latest closing price.

LEUNG GABRIEL, the Director of NovoCure Ltd, sold 999 shares at $17.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03 ’25, which means that LEUNG GABRIEL is holding 81,229 shares at $17,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Ltd stands at -0.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.35%. Equity return is now at value -48.07%, with -13.91% for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Ltd (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-108.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.