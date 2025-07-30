Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NVA) Stock Observes -3.72% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NVA) has seen a 13.19% increase in the past week, with a -13.15% drop in the past month, and a -16.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for NVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for NVA’s stock, with a -3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NVA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NVA is also noteworthy at -2.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of NVA on July 30, 2025 was 35.75K shares.

NVA stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NVA) has jumped by 9.99% compared to previous close of $9.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that 15,000m drill program commenced at the Estelle Project targeting Gold at RPM, Korbel and Antimony at Stibium U.S. Department of Defense grant to fast-track development of the Antimony Project, at an advanced stage with the Company anticipating an update in the near term. Melbourne, Australia, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nova Minerals Limited (“Nova” and the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA), (FRA: QM3), a gold and critical minerals exploration stage company focused on advancing the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska, U.S.A.

NVA Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVA rose by +13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Nova Minerals Limited ADR saw 127.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova Minerals Limited ADR stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value -9.46%, with -7.95% for asset returns.

Based on Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $767.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Nova Minerals Limited ADR (NVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.