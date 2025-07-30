Northeast Bank (NBN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) has increased by 6.56% when compared to last closing price of $97.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Patrick Dignan – Executive VP & COO Richard Cohen – Chief Financial Officer Richard N. Wayne – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Mark Thomas Fitzgibbon – Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division Matthew James Renck – Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division Operator Hello, and welcome to the Northeast Bank Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) Right Now?

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.33x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NBN is 7.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of NBN was 78.58K shares.

NBN’s Market Performance

The stock of Northeast Bank (NBN) has seen a 9.05% increase in the past week, with a 17.86% rise in the past month, and a 12.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for NBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.30% for NBN’s stock, with a 12.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for NBN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for NBN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $102 based on the research report published on November 21, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBN reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for NBN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 11th, 2024.

NBN Trading at 16.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +16.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBN rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.10. In addition, Northeast Bank saw 43.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Northeast Bank stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 19.16%, with 2.25% for asset returns.

Based on Northeast Bank (NBN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $125.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Northeast Bank (NBN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.