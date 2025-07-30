Nixxy Inc’s (NIXX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NIXX stock has gone down by -17.65%, with a monthly decline of -6.67% and a quarterly plunge of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.59% for Nixxy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.97% for NIXX’s stock, with a -35.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nixxy Inc (NASDAQ: NIXX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NIXX is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NIXX is 19.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIXX on July 30, 2025 was 261.26K shares.

NIXX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nixxy Inc (NASDAQ: NIXX) has dropped by -11.58% compared to previous close of $1.9. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-06-30 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), a next-generation communications company integrating AI-driven technologies into telecom infrastructure, announced today that it has been added to the Russell 3000E® Index, effective at the conclusion of the annual reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes. https://www.lseg.com/content/dam/ftse-russell/en_us/documents/other/rmicro-additions-20250523.pdf.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIXX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NIXX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NIXX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NIXX Trading at -15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIXX fell by -17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0993. In addition, Nixxy Inc saw -18.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.43% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nixxy Inc stands at -36.91%. The total capital return value is set at -5.8%. Equity return is now at value -633.62%, with -241.02% for asset returns.

Based on Nixxy Inc (NIXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -22.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-20.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 52.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nixxy Inc (NIXX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.