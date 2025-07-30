News Corp (NWSA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, NWSA stock has gone down by -0.71%, with a monthly decline of -0.71% and a quarterly surge of 8.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for News Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for NWSA’s stock, with a 4.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) is 34.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NWSA is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NWSA is 376.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On July 30, 2025, NWSA’s average trading volume was 3.18M shares.

NWSA stock’s latest price update

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA)'s stock price has dropped by -0.51% in relation to previous closing price of $29.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWSA

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWSA reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for NWSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NWSA, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

NWSA Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWSA fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.57. In addition, News Corp saw 7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWSA starting from Kline David R, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $26.96 back on Sep 05 ’24. After this action, Kline David R now owns 0 shares of News Corp, valued at $269,626 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 5.88%, with 2.89% for asset returns.

Based on News Corp (NWSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 24.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.36 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of News Corp (NWSA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.