Newmark Group Inc’s (NMRK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NMRK stock has gone up by 10.23%, with a monthly gain of 17.02% and a quarterly surge of 29.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Newmark Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.09% for NMRK stock, with a simple moving average of 10.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK) is above average at 36.73x. The 36-month beta value for NMRK is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NMRK is 159.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume of NMRK on July 30, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

NMRK stock’s latest price update

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK)’s stock price has plunge by 6.57%relation to previous closing price of $13.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-18 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRK stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for NMRK by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for NMRK in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $17 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMRK reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NMRK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2025.

NMRK Trading at 21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +18.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRK rose by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.77. In addition, Newmark Group Inc saw 16.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmark Group Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.32%, with 1.48% for asset returns.

Based on Newmark Group Inc (NMRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $337.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.