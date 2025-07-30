New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has plunged by -1.18% when compared to previous closing price of $47.31, but the company has seen a -1.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-15 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) is above average at 19.71x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for EDU is 157.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDU on July 30, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU’s stock has seen a -1.77% decrease for the week, with a -13.65% drop in the past month and a -0.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.25% for EDU stock, with a simple moving average of -12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EDU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EDU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $50 based on the research report published on June 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to EDU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

EDU Trading at -4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.87. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw -32.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.36%, with 5.35% for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $457.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 122.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.