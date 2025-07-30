NET Power Inc (NPWR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.72% in relation to its previous close of $2.85. However, the company has experienced a 10.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Net Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR) plans to report its second quarter 2025 business update after market close on Monday, August 11, 2025, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 beginning at 8:30 AM ET. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit Net Power’s investor relations website at ir.netpower.com. To participate by phone, dial 877-407-8014 (domestic) or +1 201-689-8053 (international). An archived webcast will be avail.

Is It Worth Investing in NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NPWR is 34.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NPWR on July 30, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

NPWR’s Market Performance

NPWR’s stock has seen a 10.17% increase for the week, with a 28.91% rise in the past month and a 86.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.97% for NET Power Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for NPWR’s stock, with a -46.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPWR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NPWR by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for NPWR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Janney gave a rating of “Buy” to NPWR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

NPWR Trading at 26.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares surge +23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPWR rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, NET Power Inc saw -66.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPWR starting from SK INC., who sold 2,500,000 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, SK INC. now owns 0 shares of NET Power Inc, valued at $6,525,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPWR

The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -24.23%, with -7.33% for asset returns.

Based on NET Power Inc (NPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -17.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-99.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 15.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NET Power Inc (NPWR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.