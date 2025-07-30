Neonode Inc (NEON): A Technical Analysis

NEON has 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NEON is 12.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEON on July 30, 2025 was 356.14K shares.

NEON stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neonode Inc (NASDAQ: NEON) has dropped by -10.94% compared to previous close of $25.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-26 that STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) (the “Company” or “Neonode”) announced today that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), which was reconvened on June 26, 2025, was called to order and again adjourned without any business being conducted due to a lack of the required quorum. The meeting was held on June 26, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

NEON’s Market Performance

Neonode Inc (NEON) has seen a -21.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.53% decline in the past month and a 75.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for NEON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.27% for NEON’s stock, with a 101.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $16.50 based on the research report published on October 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEON reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for NEON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

Ascendiant Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to NEON, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

NEON Trading at 18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON fell by -21.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.53. In addition, Neonode Inc saw 649.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.92% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neonode Inc stands at -1.78%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -40.61%, with -35.49% for asset returns.

Based on Neonode Inc (NEON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 105.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neonode Inc (NEON) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.