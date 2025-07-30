Navigating the Volatility of Viasat, Inc’s (VSAT) Stock

The stock of Viasat, Inc (VSAT) has seen a 0.62% increase in the past week, with a 0.62% gain in the past month, and a 56.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for VSAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VSAT is 116.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.02% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of VSAT was 3.31M shares.

VSAT stock’s latest price update

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.14% compared to its previous closing price of $14.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-17 that ASTS is outpacing VSAT in share gains and long-term growth prospects, despite challenges in valuation and competition.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $15 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSAT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for VSAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to VSAT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

VSAT Trading at 14.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, Viasat, Inc saw -22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from TRITON LUXTOPHOLDING SARL, who sold 3,750,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, TRITON LUXTOPHOLDING SARL now owns 4,795,334 shares of Viasat, Inc, valued at $33,750,000 using the latest closing price.

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, the of Viasat, Inc, sold 3,750,000 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN is holding 4,795,334 shares at $33,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat, Inc stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -12.00%, with -3.62% for asset returns.

Based on Viasat, Inc (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viasat, Inc (VSAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.