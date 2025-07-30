Navigating the Volatility of Equitable Holdings Inc’s (EQH) Stock

The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has gone down by -1.41% for the week, with a -7.61% drop in the past month and a 2.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.95% for EQH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of 2.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH) is above average at 14.05x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EQH is 300.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQH on July 30, 2025 was 2.40M shares.

EQH stock’s latest price update

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE: EQH)’s stock price has plunge by -1.19%relation to previous closing price of $52.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Equitable Holdings (EQH) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQH stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EQH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EQH in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $77 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to EQH, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.28. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc saw 22.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Pearson Mark, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $52.22 back on Jul 15 ’25. After this action, Pearson Mark now owns 714,367 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc, valued at $1,566,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitable Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 56.67%, with 0.45% for asset returns.

Based on Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.