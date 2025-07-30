Navigating the Volatility of Armstrong World Industries Inc’s (AWI) Stock

In the past week, AWI stock has gone up by 11.63%, with a monthly gain of 13.21% and a quarterly surge of 32.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Armstrong World Industries Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.10% for AWI’s stock, with a 23.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) Right Now?

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34x compared to its average ratio. AWI has 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AWI is 42.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWI on July 30, 2025 was 290.45K shares.

AWI stock’s latest price update

The stock of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) has increased by 9.38% when compared to last closing price of $168.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 29, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Christopher P. Calzaretta – Senior VP & CFO Theresa L.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AWI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for AWI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $200 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWI reach a price target of $103, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for AWI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to AWI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

AWI Trading at 14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWI rose by +11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.72. In addition, Armstrong World Industries Inc saw 44.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Armstrong World Industries Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 39.29%, with 16.08% for asset returns.

Based on Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $495.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.