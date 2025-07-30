Navient Corp (NAVI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.08% compared to its previous closing price of $13.79. However, the company has seen a -8.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that The headline numbers for Navient (NAVI) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) is 25.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAVI is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NAVI is 98.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% of that float. On July 30, 2025, NAVI’s average trading volume was 775.87K shares.

NAVI’s Market Performance

NAVI’s stock has seen a -8.98% decrease for the week, with a -7.17% drop in the past month and a 3.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for Navient Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.99% for NAVI’s stock, with a -5.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVI stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for NAVI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NAVI in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $18 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAVI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for NAVI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2024.

NAVI Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVI fell by -9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.54. In addition, Navient Corp saw -17.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAVI starting from HAUBER STEPHEN M, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Nov 06 ’24. After this action, HAUBER STEPHEN M now owns 256,883 shares of Navient Corp, valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.71% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Navient Corp stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 2.09%, with 0.10% for asset returns.

Based on Navient Corp (NAVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 18.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.47 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 15.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Navient Corp (NAVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.