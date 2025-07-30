Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for MBIO is at 2.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MBIO is 3.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.71% of that float. The average trading volume for MBIO on July 30, 2025 was 5.83M shares.

MBIO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) has decreased by -14.21% when compared to last closing price of $1.9.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MBIO’s Market Performance

Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) has seen a -22.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 59.80% gain in the past month and a 40.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.04% for MBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.16% for MBIO’s stock, with a -67.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBIO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MBIO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MBIO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBIO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for MBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MBIO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

MBIO Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +70.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBIO fell by -22.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2075. In addition, Mustang Bio Inc saw -90.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBIO

The total capital return value is set at -3.0%. Equity return is now at value -1191.31%, with -72.63% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.