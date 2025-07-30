MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.24% compared to its previous closing price of $2.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it has received a written notice (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated July 17, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNY is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MNY is 11.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNY on July 30, 2025 was 285.28K shares.

MNY’s Market Performance

MNY stock saw an increase of 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 153.22% and a quarterly increase of 124.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.22% for MoneyHero Ltd (MNY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.67% for MNY’s stock, with a 77.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNY Trading at 72.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.56%, as shares surge +145.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNY rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.43. In addition, MoneyHero Ltd saw 9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyHero Ltd stands at -0.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.5%. Equity return is now at value -48.12%, with -29.79% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -760.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-33.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.