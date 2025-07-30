Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD)’s stock price has plunge by 6.10%relation to previous closing price of $105.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 19.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that MOD is set to report Q1 results with revenues seen down 1.57% and EPS expected to drop over 10% from a strong year-ago quarter.

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) Right Now?

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79x compared to its average ratio. MOD has 36-month beta value of 2.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MOD is 51.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOD on July 30, 2025 was 964.96K shares.

MOD’s Market Performance

The stock of Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) has seen a 19.31% increase in the past week, with a 10.47% rise in the past month, and a 38.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for MOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.21% for MOD stock, with a simple moving average of 7.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $125 based on the research report published on June 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOD reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for MOD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MOD, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

MOD Trading at 16.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +19.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.02. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Co saw 12.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Co stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 22.20%, with 9.76% for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $358.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.