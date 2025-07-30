Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.67% in relation to its previous close of $5.94. However, the company has experienced a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Investors looking for stocks in the Banks – Foreign sector might want to consider either Mizuho (MFG) or Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.87x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MFG is 12.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of MFG was 3.32M shares.

MFG’s Market Performance

MFG’s stock has seen a 2.97% increase for the week, with a 6.12% rise in the past month and a 16.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for MFG’s stock, with a 13.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFG Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 38.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • 0.27% for the present operating margin
  • 1.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 8.45%, with 0.31% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.4 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -9.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

  • Tags: Inc. ADR, MFG, MFG stock, Mizuho Financial Group, NYSE:MFG

Most Popular

Related Posts

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

favicon-nh
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.