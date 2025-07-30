Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.67% in relation to its previous close of $5.94. However, the company has experienced a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Investors looking for stocks in the Banks – Foreign sector might want to consider either Mizuho (MFG) or Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.87x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MFG is 12.55B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of MFG was 3.32M shares.

MFG’s Market Performance

MFG’s stock has seen a 2.97% increase for the week, with a 6.12% rise in the past month and a 16.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for MFG’s stock, with a 13.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFG Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 38.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

1.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 8.45%, with 0.31% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.4 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -9.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.