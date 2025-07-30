Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (AMEX: MMA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.30% compared to its previous closing price of $1.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-07-17 that Interpretation of results from the initial phase of dipole-dipole IP over Dumbwa Soil Anomaly generates refined targets – drill program to commence Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 17, 2025) – Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) (“Midnight Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of phase one of the 56 line-kilometre dipole-dipole induced polarization survey (“IP Survey”) on its Dumbwa Target at the Company’s Solwezi Project in Zambia. This first phase of the IP survey covered a total of 11.5 kilometres of strike length at 500 metre to 250 metre east-west oriented line spacings, over the southern portion of the north-south trending Dumbwa geochemical copper anomaly.

Is It Worth Investing in Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (AMEX: MMA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for MMA is 11.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of MMA was 487.79K shares.

MMA’s Market Performance

The stock of Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) has seen a -7.27% decrease in the past week, with a -11.30% drop in the past month, and a 22.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.85% for MMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.54% for MMA’s stock, with a -16.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MMA Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.45%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMA fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1797. In addition, Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd saw -55.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.34% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd stands at -25.62%. The total capital return value is set at -4.58%.

Based on Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -36.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-10.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (MMA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.