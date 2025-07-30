Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW)’s stock price has plunge by -3.10%relation to previous closing price of $6.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Mister Car Wash’s fundamentals remain strong, with rising revenue, profits, and cash flow even in light of recent share price underperformance. The company’s Unlimited Wash Club subscription model drives recurring revenue, with membership and comparable store sales both growing. Management projects continued growth through new locations and expects revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted net income to rise in 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) Right Now?

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MCW is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MCW is 97.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.52% of that float. The average trading volume for MCW on July 30, 2025 was 1.53M shares.

MCW’s Market Performance

MCW stock saw an increase of -6.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.79% and a quarterly increase of -12.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for MCW stock, with a simple moving average of -14.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCW reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for MCW stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MCW, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

MCW Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc saw -14.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Gold Jedidiah Marc, who sold 6,357 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Jun 26 ’25. After this action, Gold Jedidiah Marc now owns 75,637 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc, valued at $38,968 using the latest closing price.

Lai John Lo-minn, the Chief Executive Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc, sold 33,904 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26 ’25, which means that Lai John Lo-minn is holding 4,578,350 shares at $207,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.21%, with 2.68% for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $178.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 84.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.