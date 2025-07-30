MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

STRC stock’s latest price update

MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: STRC)’s stock price has gone N/A by N/A% in comparison to its previous close of $0.0, businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy™ (Nasdaq: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD), the world’s first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 28,011,111 shares of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (“STRC”), at a public offering price of $90 per share. The initial public offering for STRC is the largest U.S. initial public offering in 2025 and one of the largest crypto-related offerings in recent years. STRC is expected.

STRC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for STRC’s stock, with a 0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STRC Trading at 0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +347.27% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for STRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -4.39% for the present operating margin
  • 0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stands at -7.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%.

Based on MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-26.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts.

  • Tags: MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, NASDAQ:STRC, STRC, STRC stock

Most Popular

Related Posts

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

favicon-nh
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.