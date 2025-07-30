MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

STRC stock’s latest price update

MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: STRC)’s stock price has gone N/A by N/A% in comparison to its previous close of $0.0, businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy™ (Nasdaq: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD), the world’s first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 28,011,111 shares of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (“STRC”), at a public offering price of $90 per share. The initial public offering for STRC is the largest U.S. initial public offering in 2025 and one of the largest crypto-related offerings in recent years. STRC is expected.

STRC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for STRC’s stock, with a 0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STRC Trading at 0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +347.27% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for STRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.39% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock stands at -7.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%.

Based on MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-26.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 49.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MicroStrategy Inc Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times.