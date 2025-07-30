Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: MATH)’s stock price has soared by 9.12% in relation to previous closing price of $3.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that HONG KONG, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH) (“Metalpha” or the “Company”), a leading digital asset-focused wealth management company, today announced the appointment of Mrs. Monique Chan as CEO of LSQ Capital Limited (“LSQ Capital”)，the Company’s Hong Kong-based subsidiary licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

Is It Worth Investing in Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: MATH) Right Now?

Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: MATH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MATH is at -1.04.

The public float for MATH is 21.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for MATH on July 30, 2025 was 226.83K shares.

MATH’s Market Performance

The stock of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) has seen a -1.42% decrease in the past week, with a 17.23% rise in the past month, and a 79.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.93% for MATH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for MATH’s stock, with a 75.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MATH Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.17%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATH fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd saw 172.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MATH

The total capital return value is set at -0.88%. Equity return is now at value 34.82%, with 3.85% for asset returns.

Based on Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -54.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -311.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-3.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.