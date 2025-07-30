Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.84% in comparison to its previous close of $35.06, however, the company has experienced a -10.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Although the revenue and EPS for Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) Right Now?

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MBIN is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MBIN is 20.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBIN on July 30, 2025 was 179.39K shares.

MBIN’s Market Performance

MBIN’s stock has seen a -10.28% decrease for the week, with a -6.41% drop in the past month and a -6.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for Merchants Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.24% for MBIN’s stock, with a -15.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBIN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MBIN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for MBIN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $54 based on the research report published on September 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBIN reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for MBIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2024.

MBIN Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBIN fell by -10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.83. In addition, Merchants Bancorp saw -38.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBIN starting from Dury Michael R., who purchased 3,305 shares at the price of $30.86 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Dury Michael R. now owns 106,574 shares of Merchants Bancorp, valued at $101,992 using the latest closing price.

Dunlap Michael J., the President, COO of Merchants Bancorp, purchased 4,000 shares at $30.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that Dunlap Michael J. is holding 199,911 shares at $122,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Merchants Bancorp stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 12.43%, with 1.36% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $425.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.