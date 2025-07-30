Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR’s (MLCO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) has gone down by -3.42% for the week, with a 19.16% rise in the past month and a 66.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.18% for MLCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.22% for MLCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) Right Now?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01x compared to its average ratio. MLCO has 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MLCO is 410.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLCO on July 30, 2025 was 3.27M shares.

MLCO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) has dropped by -0.63% compared to previous close of $8.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that MACAU, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025 to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:30 p.m. Singapore Time).

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLCO reach a price target of $4.60. The rating they have provided for MLCO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MLCO, setting the target price at $6.70 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

MLCO Trading at 16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR saw 46.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.