McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.68% in relation to its previous close of $71.61. However, the company has experienced a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for McCormick & Co., Inc (NYSE: MKC) is above average at 25.28x. The 36-month beta value for MKC is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MKC is 252.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume of MKC on July 30, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

MKC’s Market Performance

MKC’s stock has seen a 0.43% increase for the week, with a -4.59% drop in the past month and a -2.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for McCormick & Co., Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for MKC’s stock, with a -5.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MKC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MKC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $83 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to MKC, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MKC Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKC rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.60. In addition, McCormick & Co., Inc saw -2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKC starting from Jenkins Katherine, who sold 7,642 shares at the price of $76.38 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Jenkins Katherine now owns 0 shares of McCormick & Co., Inc, valued at $583,696 using the latest closing price.

Repas Gregory, the V.P. & Controller of McCormick & Co., Inc, sold 2,750 shares at $81.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that Repas Gregory is holding 2,266 shares at $223,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for McCormick & Co., Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 14.19%, with 5.93% for asset returns.

Based on McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, McCormick & Co., Inc (MKC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.