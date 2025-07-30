Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Stock Observes 4.01% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has gone up by 0.82% for the week, with a 2.36% rise in the past month and a 5.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.39% for MA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for MA’s stock, with a 4.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) Right Now?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51x compared to its average ratio. MA has 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MA is 820.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MA on July 30, 2025 was 2.71M shares.

MA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) has decreased by -0.87% when compared to last closing price of $568.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that MA eyes a Q2 earnings beat with strong cross-border volumes and rising demand for services, despite higher costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of MA

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MA reach a price target of $616. The rating they have provided for MA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

MA Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MA rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $560.39. In addition, Mastercard Incorporated saw 31.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MA starting from GENACHOWSKI JULIUS, who sold 312 shares at the price of $570.67 back on Jul 07 ’25. After this action, GENACHOWSKI JULIUS now owns 8,469 shares of Mastercard Incorporated, valued at $178,049 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.55% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mastercard Incorporated stands at 0.45%. The total capital return value is set at 0.53%. Equity return is now at value 188.92%, with 28.86% for asset returns.

Based on Mastercard Incorporated (MA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.82. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $16.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.