Masco Corp (MAS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) is above average at 18.22x. The 36-month beta value for MAS is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 14 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MAS is 210.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume of MAS on July 30, 2025 was 2.18M shares.

MAS stock’s latest price update

Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.26% in relation to its previous close of $67.5. However, the company has experienced a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Masco Corporation MAS is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

MAS’s Market Performance

Masco Corp (MAS) has experienced a -0.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.86% rise in the past month, and a 10.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for MAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for MAS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $70 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MAS, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

MAS Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.38. In addition, Masco Corp saw -12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Straber Renee, who sold 3,139 shares at the price of $71.78 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Straber Renee now owns 33,027 shares of Masco Corp, valued at $225,302 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.38%.

Based on Masco Corp (MAS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at -13.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Masco Corp (MAS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.