Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) has plunged by -3.54% when compared to previous closing price of $3.96, but the company has seen a -2.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-09 that MannKind to Highlight Data from Recent Pediatric and Adult Studies of Inhaled Insulin (Afrezza®) at American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Session

Is It Worth Investing in Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) Right Now?

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31x compared to its average ratio. MNKD has 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MNKD is 295.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNKD on July 30, 2025 was 2.57M shares.

MNKD’s Market Performance

MNKD’s stock has seen a -2.80% decrease for the week, with a 1.60% rise in the past month and a -19.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for Mannkind Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for MNKD stock, with a simple moving average of -29.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MNKD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MNKD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNKD reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MNKD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MNKD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

MNKD Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Mannkind Corp saw -34.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNKD starting from Binder Steven B., who sold 75,367 shares at the price of $3.94 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, Binder Steven B. now owns 830,508 shares of Mannkind Corp, valued at $296,946 using the latest closing price.

Thomson David, the EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary of Mannkind Corp, sold 7,466 shares at $3.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that Thomson David is holding 841,719 shares at $29,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mannkind Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%.

Based on Mannkind Corp (MNKD), the company’s capital structure generated -4.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $77.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.