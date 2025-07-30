Mannatech Inc (MTEX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mannatech Inc (NASDAQ: MTEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.07% compared to its previous closing price of $8.2. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-06-26 that FLOWER MOUND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) announces the promotion of Peter Griscom to Chief Operating Officer of Mannatech Incorporated (the “Company”) effective July 1, 2025. Peter Griscom brings more than 10 years of experience in the direct selling channel and has extensive experience in working in the consumer goods space, including launching, leading, and restructuring companies while creating efficiencies in manufacturing, sales, and marketing. Prior to.

Is It Worth Investing in Mannatech Inc (NASDAQ: MTEX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MTEX is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MTEX is 0.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of MTEX on July 30, 2025 was 10.13K shares.

MTEX’s Market Performance

The stock of Mannatech Inc (MTEX) has seen a 20.05% increase in the past week, with a -3.72% drop in the past month, and a 12.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.93% for MTEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.41% for MTEX’s stock, with a -3.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTEX Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTEX rose by +20.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.78. In addition, Mannatech Inc saw 18.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

JOBE LARRY A, the Director of Mannatech Inc, sold 16,288 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09 ’24, which means that JOBE LARRY A is holding 54,721 shares at $126,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mannatech Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -2.44%, with -0.57% for asset returns.

Based on Mannatech Inc (MTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1127.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Mannatech Inc (MTEX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.