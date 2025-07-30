Make Informed Decisions with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Stock Updates

The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) has gone up by 4.61% for the week, with a -24.26% drop in the past month and a -27.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.16% for RARE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.47% for RARE’s stock, with a -32.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RARE is 88.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.96% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of RARE was 1.71M shares.

RARE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) has jumped by 0.18% compared to previous close of $27.61. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-29 that Ultragenyx’s 35% July selloff is overblown; both UX143 and UX111 programs remain on track with key catalysts ahead. UX143’s Phase 3 trial continues for scientific rigor, not due to failure; pivotal data expected Q4 2025 could be transformative. UX111’s FDA delay is manufacturing-related, not safety or efficacy; resubmission is planned, with approval possible in 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $80 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RARE, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

RARE Trading at -19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -23.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.24. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc saw -38.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Sanders Corazon (Corsee) D., who sold 2,405 shares at the price of $37.39 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Sanders Corazon (Corsee) D. now owns 15,344 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, valued at $89,923 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc stands at -0.93%. The total capital return value is set at -0.5%. Equity return is now at value -386.33%, with -41.97% for asset returns.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-469.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.