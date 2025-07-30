Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, LITE stock has gone up by 9.89%, with a monthly gain of 15.55% and a quarterly surge of 82.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Lumentum Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.80% for LITE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LITE is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LITE is 66.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.61% of that float. The average trading volume of LITE on July 30, 2025 was 2.29M shares.

LITE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) has jumped by 2.16% compared to previous close of $107.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-22 that Lumentum (LITE) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to LITE, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

LITE Trading at 23.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE rose by +9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.92. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc saw 115.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Wupen Yuen, the PRESIDENT, CLOUD & NETWORKING of Lumentum Holdings Inc, sold 265 shares at $99.92 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Wupen Yuen is holding 79,773 shares at $26,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -42.79%, with -10.76% for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-110.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2990.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.