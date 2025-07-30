Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has decreased by -1.18% when compared to last closing price of $216.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Lululemon (LULU) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Right Now?

Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61x compared to its average ratio. LULU has 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for LULU is 104.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LULU on July 30, 2025 was 3.05M shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU stock saw a decrease of -4.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.07% for LULU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $224 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 09th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to LULU, setting the target price at $385 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

LULU Trading at -17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.32. In addition, Lululemon Athletica inc saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from MCDONALD CALVIN, who sold 27,049 shares at the price of $235.69 back on Jun 27 ’25. After this action, MCDONALD CALVIN now owns 110,564 shares of Lululemon Athletica inc, valued at $6,375,226 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.54%. Equity return is now at value 42.49%, with 25.36% for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.