Logitech International S.A (LOGI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Logitech International S.A (NASDAQ: LOGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.99x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LOGI is 130.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. On July 30, 2025, the average trading volume of LOGI was 611.69K shares.

LOGI stock’s latest price update

Logitech International S.A (NASDAQ: LOGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.50% compared to its previous closing price of $93.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that LOGI’s Q1 earnings and revenues beat estimates as strong demand across all key product categories lifts results.

LOGI’s Market Performance

Logitech International S.A (LOGI) has experienced a -5.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.46% rise in the past month, and a 18.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for LOGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for LOGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOGI reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for LOGI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LOGI, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

LOGI Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.48. In addition, Logitech International S.A saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Harnett Samantha, who sold 300 shares at the price of $96.60 back on Feb 03 ’25. After this action, Harnett Samantha now owns 7,348 shares of Logitech International S.A, valued at $28,980 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.27%. Equity return is now at value 28.66%, with 17.12% for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $745.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Logitech International S.A (LOGI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.