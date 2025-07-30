Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE: LION) has dropped by -3.97% compared to previous close of $6.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. deadline.com reported 2025-07-21 that Lionsgate Motion Picture Group marketing president JP Richards and co-president Keri Moore are leaving the company. The move is effective immediately and was revealed Monday afternoon.

Is It Worth Investing in Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE: LION) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LION is at -0.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LION is 233.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume for LION on July 30, 2025 was 2.39M shares.

LION’s Market Performance

LION’s stock has seen a -2.78% decrease for the week, with a 7.16% rise in the past month and a -10.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.64% for Lionsgate Studios Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.29% for LION’s stock, with a -11.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LION

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LION reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for LION stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to LION, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 03rd of the current year.

LION Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LION fell by -2.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, Lionsgate Studios Corp saw -19.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LION starting from Liberty 77 Capital L.P., who purchased 500,000 shares at the price of $5.63 back on Jul 07 ’25. After this action, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. now owns 37,476,036 shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp, valued at $2,815,000 using the latest closing price.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P., the 10% Owner of Lionsgate Studios Corp, purchased 72,089 shares at $5.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09 ’25, which means that Liberty 77 Capital L.P. is holding 37,548,125 shares at $402,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lionsgate Studios Corp stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%.

Based on Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-367.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.