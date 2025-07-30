Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) is above average at 4.98x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LNC is 168.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LNC on July 30, 2025 was 1.82M shares.

LNC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lincoln National Corp (NYSE: LNC) has decreased by -0.09% when compared to last closing price of $35.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that Lincoln National (LNC) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

LNC’s Market Performance

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) has experienced a 1.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.36% rise in the past month, and a 9.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for LNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.43% for LNC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LNC by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for LNC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $34 based on the research report published on October 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to LNC, setting the target price at $2622 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

LNC Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.54. In addition, Lincoln National Corp saw 7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from Kroll Brian, who sold 10,075 shares at the price of $33.10 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, Kroll Brian now owns 48,743 shares of Lincoln National Corp, valued at $333,482 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 16.91%, with 0.38% for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corp (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lincoln National Corp (LNC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.