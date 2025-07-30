Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) has decreased by -0.68% when compared to last closing price of $20.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that LEVI, URBN, BOOT & SFIX are focusing on a superior product strategy, the advancement of omnichannel capabilities and prudent capital investments.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEVI is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LEVI is 97.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEVI on July 30, 2025 was 2.59M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI’s stock has seen a -2.10% decrease for the week, with a 10.69% rise in the past month and a 29.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for Levi Strauss & Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for LEVI stock, with a simple moving average of 17.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $24 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to LEVI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

LEVI Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.40. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co saw 18.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Haas Bradley J., who sold 1,150 shares at the price of $21.32 back on Jul 14 ’25. After this action, Haas Bradley J. now owns 0 shares of Levi Strauss & Co, valued at $24,518 using the latest closing price.

Stirling Lisa, the Global Controller of Levi Strauss & Co, sold 3,629 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11 ’25, which means that Stirling Lisa is holding 44,866 shares at $79,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 20.93%, with 6.65% for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 26.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $454.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.