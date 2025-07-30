Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) has gone down by -2.46% for the week, with a -0.26% drop in the past month and a 26.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.16% for DRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.90% for DRS’s stock, with a 26.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) is 53.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DRS is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DRS is 74.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On July 30, 2025, DRS’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

DRS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ: DRS) has decreased by -3.82% when compared to last closing price of $48.2.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-30 that The headline numbers for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2025, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $49 based on the research report published on June 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for DRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DRS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

DRS Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.24. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc saw 64.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRS starting from Carey David W, who sold 6,438 shares at the price of $45.94 back on Jun 13 ’25. After this action, Carey David W now owns 23,882 shares of Leonardo DRS Inc, valued at $295,762 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.50%, with 5.94% for asset returns.

Based on Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 46.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $376.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leonardo DRS Inc (DRS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.